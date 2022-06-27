Shaquille O’Neal Says He Wants to Buy Orlando Magic Alongside Former Teammate Dennis Scott

Shaquille O’Neal is offering to buy his former team, the Orlando Magic, in a bid to take the franchise in a different direction.

On the Thursday edition of his show The Big Podcast with Shaq, he sat down with former teammate Dennis Scott to discuss the current state of the Magic.

“We still run that franchise. And if they wanna sell it to us, DeVos family, we ready to go right now,” O’Neal said.

“One of your billionaire friends stepped up, put the money where your mouth is and let us run the show,” Scott added.

“Dennis, we got the money. You ain’t got to worry about the money, but this message goes out to the DeVos family. If you ready to sell the Orlando Magic, sell it to somebody that’s gonna take you to the next level. That’s us!” O’Neal declared.

“Big Daddy Diesel has spoken,” co-host Nischelle Turner said. “Okay, Shaq. Let’s go there. Who do you put in place? GM? Coach? — Like, who would you craft to be the team that you want?”

“I’m gonna bring one person in that I trust — that’s gonna be D Scott and then, D Scott can pick everybody else!” O’Neal replied. “Smart people combined with common sense people and people that’s been there before — you can’t go wrong!”

“While I’m out in the Bahamas on vacation, D Scott be working, handling it,” he concluded.

“That sounds about right,” agreed Scott.

Listen above via The Big Podcast with Shaq.

