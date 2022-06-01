Sheryl Sandberg to Step Down From Meta, Says Working With Zuckerberg Was ‘Privilege of a Lifetime’

Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg announced on Wednesday that she will be leaving the Facebook parent company after 14 years.

In a long statement on her Facebook page, Sandberg expressed appreciation for Meta co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg bringing her on board and entrusting her to run Facebook.

She wrote:

When I was considering joining Facebook, my late husband, Dave, counseled me not to jump in and immediately try to resolve every substantive issue with Mark, as we would face so many over time. Instead, I should set up the right process with him. So, on the way in, I asked Mark for three things – that we would sit next to each other, that he would meet with me one-on-one every week, and that in those meetings he would give me honest feedback when he thought I messed something up. Mark said yes to all three but added that the feedback would have to be mutual. To this day, he has kept those promises. We still sit together (OK, not through COVID), meet one-on-one every week, and the feedback is immediate and real.

Sandberg called working with Zuckerberg “the honor and privilege of a lifetime.” She also expressed gratitude to her team.

“It’s because of this team – past and present – that more than three billion people use our products to keep in touch and share their experiences,” she said. “More than 200 million businesses use them to create virtual storefronts, communicate with customers, and grow. Billions of dollars have been raised for causes people believe in.”

Sandberg, who is known for promoting female empowerment, said she completely doesn’t know what her next steps will be, though “it will include focusing more on my foundation and philanthropic work, which is more important to me than ever given how critical this moment is for women.”

In a comment to Sandberg’s post, Zuckerberg praised Sandberg.

“The end of an era. In the 14 years we’ve worked together, you’ve architected our ads business, hired great people, forged our management culture, and taught me how to run a company,” he said. “I’m going to miss working alongside you every day, but grateful to have you as a lifelong friend. Thank you for all you’ve done for me and my family, for our company, and for millions of people around the world. You’re a superstar.”

