SHOCK POLL: Almost Two Thirds of Republicans Want Trump To Run in 2024 – Even If He’s ‘Charged With a Crime’

A new poll taken amid the roiling fallout from the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid shows Republican support for former President Donald Trump‘s 2024 presidential hopes is overwhelming — even if he’s “charged with a crime.”

The latest development in the FBI investigation of Trump for crimes involving the Espionage Act is Florida District Court Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling that a special master be appointed to review documents seized during the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home. Cannon — who was appointed by Trump and confirmed a week after he was defeated — also enjoined the Justice Department from using the documents in the interim.

And a new report that nuclear secrets of an unidentified country were among the seized documents has dominated the news this week, which followed other bombshell revelations about the evidence gathered from the raid.

But none of it appears to be putting much of a dent in Republican support for a Trump reelection bid, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National poll. While most Americans would not want Trump to run for president if he is charged with a crime, 61 percent of Republicans say he should:

61% of Americans – including 90% of Democrats, 26% of Republicans, and 67% of independents – do not want Trump to run for president in 2024. This jumps to 65% of Americans if he is charged with a crime. 27% want Trump to run for president even if he is charged with a crime, including 61% of Republicans.

The poll also found that voters think the raid shows Trump either committed a crime or did something wrong:

A plurality of Americans (44%) say President Trump did something illegal when he took government documents after leaving the Presidency. An additional 17% think the former president did something unethical but not illegal. One in four Republicans say Trump did either something illegal (5%) or unethical (20%). 29% of Americans, including 63% of Republicans, think Trump did nothing wrong.

The poll was conducted August 29 through September 1, which was prior to several of the most damaging revelations to emerge from the investigation.

