SHOCK POLL: Biden Beats Trump By 4 In New Survey – But VP Kamala Harris Beats Him By 15 POINTS

President Joe Biden beats former President Donald Trump by four points in a new Federalist poll — but Vice President Kamala Harris crushes him by a gargantuan 15 points.

After months underwater, the political fortunes of the president’s party underwent a reversal over the past few months — and with it President Biden experienced a rebound. Even after that rebound, the president’s approval rating remains in negative territory.

But according to a new poll conducted by Susquehanna Polling & Research, the president still beats Trump in a head-to-head matchup by four points. You wouldn’t know that from the writeup of that poll, which was commissioned by the conservative Federalist.

The Federalist’s Jordan Boyd instead focused on Biden’s approval ratings:

As for President Joe Biden’s personal favorability ratings, the poll found that 45 percent of voters approve of the job Biden is doing as president while 49 percent say they disapprove. Regardless of their personal interpretation of Biden’s track record, voters decisively disapprove of how Biden has handled key issues such as inflation (52 percent), gas prices (51 percent), immigration (49 percent), and crime (47 percent).

But when respondents to the poll were asked . If the general election for President were being held today and the choices were Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, and Joe Biden, the Democrat candidate, for whom would you vote?” 48 percent chose Biden, while only 44 percent chose Trump.

Boyd doesn’t even mention VP Harris at all, but when respondents were asked ” If the general election for President were being held today and the choices were Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, and Kamala Harris, the Democrat candidate, for whom would you vote?” the result was even more lopsided.

Harris beat Trump by 15 points, 54% to just 39%.

According to the pollster, “The margin of error for a sample size of 800 interviews is +/-3.46% at the 95% confidence level,” and according to 538, Susquehanna is a B-plus-rated pollster.

