Shock Poll: Joe Biden Leads Bernie Sanders in Nevada with Latino Voters

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders recently shot past former Vice President Joe Biden into a lead in the Nevada caucus polling, but a new Telemundo poll shows Biden beating Sanders with Latino voters — a group that has been a strong Sanders constituency — in the state.

Sanders has long performed well with Latino voters nationally, as well as in Nevada, but the Telemundo survey shows Biden with a lead over Sanders, albeit a narrow one: Biden attracted 34 percent support to Sanders’ 31 percent.

But this poll was also taken before Sanders and his supporters began feuding with the Culinary Workers’ Union, which blanketed its membership with anti-Medicare for All messaging after the New Hampshire primary. That resulted in a hurricane of attacks on union leaders from Sanders’ online supporters, which the Sanders campaign has had to publicly address several times.

There was some quasi-good news for Sanders, embedded in some bad news overall for Democrats. One of the poll’s “key findings” was that “Almost a quarter of the population surveyed, regardless of party, think that President Trump is paying more attention to the issues that affect the Latino community than all other candidates, with the exception of Bernie Sanders”.

No other Democratic candidate got out of single digits in the Telemundo poll, with former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg taking the second runner-up spot at seven percent, just ahead of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s six percent, which was just ahead of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar’s five percent.

Latino voters made up about 20 percent of the caucus electorate in 2016, and with early voting added this year, that percentage could be even higher.

