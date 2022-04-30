SHOCK POLL: Most Republicans Believe QAnon Lie That ‘Top Democrats Are Involved In Elite Child Sex-Trafficking Rings’

A shocking new poll finds that a convincing majority of Republicans believe a bizarre conspiracy theory that undergirds the QAnon movement and inspired an attack in Washington, DC.

Respondents to a The Economist/YouGov poll published this week were asked to rate the truth of several conspiracy theories, including the false claim that “Top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings.”

That claim inspired a gunman to attack a pizzeria in Washington, DC and is a central tenet of the QAnon following.

While most Americans don’t believe that statement to be true, among Republican respondents, 52 percent said it’s either “Definitely true” (20%) or “Probably true” (32%) that “Top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings.”

Among Democratic voters, 13 percent said it’s either “Definitely true” (5%) or “Probably true” (8%), and among independent voters, 30 percent said it’s either “Definitely true” (10%) or “Probably true” (20%).

An even greater percentage of Republicans believe that “Regardless of who is officially in charge of the government and other organizations, there is a single group of people who secretly control events and rule the world together.”

Among Republican respondents, 54 percent said it’s either “Definitely true” (16%) or “Probably true” (38%) that “Regardless of who is officially in charge of the government and other organizations, there is a single group of people who secretly control events and rule the world together.”

Among Democratic voters, 18 percent said it’s either “Definitely true” (9%) or “Probably true” (19%), and among independent voters, 40 percent said it’s either “Definitely true” (10%) or “Probably true” (30%).

The pollsters asked about several other conspiracy theories as well, including:

The U.S. has been developing bioweapons in biolabs throughout Ukraine

Many high-level Ukrainian government officials are Nazis or Nazi-sympathizers

The Ukrainian government is releasing fake videos of bomb attacks and blaming the attacks on Russia

Vaccines have been shown to cause autism

In each case, Republicans were more likely to believe these claims than Democrats or independents, although none of these beliefs were held by a majority if Republicans.

