Former President Donald Trump released a photo book last December, which denied his White House photographer an opportunity to showcase her four years documenting his presidency.

The New York Times reported former chief White House photographer Shealah Craighead spent years alongside the former president. As is customary, she documented the moments that defined his time in office.

As is also customary, Craighead intended to publish her vast collection of images in a book, as her predecessors had done.

According to the Times, she was denied the opportunity:

First, aides to Mr. Trump asked her for a cut of her book advance payment, in exchange for his writing a foreword and helping promote the book, according to former associates of Mr. Trump. Then Mr. Trump’s team asked Ms. Craighead to hold off on her book project to allow the former president to take Ms. Craighead’s photos and those of other White House staff photographers and publish his own book, which is now selling for as much as $230 a copy.

A signed copy of Trump’s photo book sells for $229.99. Meanwhile, a new unsigned copy on Amazon is going for $74.99.

“This photo book captures the greatness of the last four years unlike anything else that has been published. Every photograph has been handpicked by President Donald J. Trump, every caption written by him, some in his own handwriting!” a description of the book reads.

The book, which contains much of Craighead’s work, does credit her and other photographers, but only on the final page.

During an interview with the Times, Craighead offered no criticism of Trump.

“I stay apolitical as possible, as I am a neutral historical documentarian,” she stated. “By staying neutral I am able to remain a keen observer.”

Meanwhile, former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham accused her former boss of “profiting” from Craighead’s work.

“Shea’s a very talented photographer and this was really all of her hard work,” Grisham said. “I just keep thinking: What a shame that he is actually now profiting off of it. But then again, this is the guy who is hawking caps and all kinds of stuff right now to raise money for himself.”

Eric Draper, the chief White House photographer for former President George W. Bush, also criticized Trump.

“It’s a slap in the face,” he said. “I would be disappointed if I were in her shoes.”

Craighead no longer has plans to release a book of her own.

