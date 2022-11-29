There was a major emergency in West Melbourne, Florida when a car crashed into a fireworks store, resulting in a massive fire accompanied by explosions.

Local media outlets reported that emergency happened on Monday afternoon when a man in an SUV rear-ended a pickup truck at an intersection. The SUV driver, said to have been a 53 year old man, reportedly kept going through the intersection, then through a parking lot before crashing his car into the Phantom Fireworks storefront.

The pickup driver was reportedly uninjured, but the SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene when the crash caused a fire to break out. Reports also say two shop workers were able to escape unharmed as emergency services were called to the scene when the building went up in flames.

Officials are still investigating the crash, but onlookers recorded the catastrophic aftermath and posted a number of shocking videos on social media. One video was posted to Facebook by Candy Tout Tanner, who exclaimed “holy cheese and crackers” as she watched the flames rise and explosions go off from the ignited fireworks.

