SHOCKING: Partier From Lake of the Ozarks Petri Dish Pool Party Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

In perhaps the least shocking development since a bear ventured into the woods for relief, a person who attended the jam-packed Memorial Day celebration in the Lake of the Ozarks has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Last weekend, the Ozarks region got its most extensive non-Jason Bateman-related news coverage in quite some time when viral videos of politically and medically incorrect gatherings circulated on social media.

The flouting of social distancing guidelines horrified an entire nation — including Sean Hannity — and on Friday, health officials reported that one of the revelers has tested positive for Covid-19.

From the Camden County Health Department’s Facebook page:

Camden County Health Department has been notified of a Boone County resident who has tested positive for Covid-19 after being in the Lake area on May 23 & 24. The case arrived here on Saturday and developed illness on Sunday, so was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit. Due to the need to inform mass numbers of unknown people, we are publicly releasing the following timeline, which was provided by the case. Investigation is in progress by Boone County Health Department, with Lake Area Health Departments assisting with local contacts. There have been no cases reported in Camden County residents this week.

Saturday May 23 Backwater Jacks ~1-5pm

Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool 5:40pm-9pm

Backwater Jacks 940pm-10pm Sunday May 24

Buffalo Wild Wings 1pm-2pm

Shady Gators ~2:30pm until~6:30-7pm

Taxi from Shady Gators to private residence around 7pm The public who may have been in these places is asked to please monitor for symptoms:

fever,

cough,

shortness of breath,

body aches,

headache,

nausea, vomiting,

diarrhea,

loss of taste or smell

If you develop symptoms, please contact your physician, and isolate until test results are known. Please Stay Home If You Are Sick!

In an underappreciated detail, CNN observed the grimly comic name of one event that this infected individual apparently attended:

The bar posted on Facebook that this was its launch of summer party called “Zero Ducks Given Pool Party” — the third annual event. They advertised several DJs and bands performing throughout the event. “The venue has worked with and taken the advice of government officials and management teams and will be following social distancing guidelines. Extra precautions and safety measures will be taken to provide a safe environment for you to enjoy the event,” the bar said.

Zero ducks, and one infection. So far.

