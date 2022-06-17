Shocking Video Shows Aftermath in Kansas as Extreme Heat Kills Thousands of Cattle

As soaring temperatures continue to bake large swathes of the country, extreme heat in Kansas created stunning images of rows and rows of dead cattle that quickly went viral online.

“The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is aware of at least 2,000 cattle deaths that occurred in the southwest part of Kansas,” spokesman Matt Lara told NPR on Thursday.

The extreme heat made it “difficult for the cows to stay cool,” even at night, Lara added.

Fox News’s America’s Newsroom covered the news early Friday morning. Anchor Bill Hemmer explained that local health officials in Kansas “blame it on the sweltering heat and humidity. Farmers say on very hot days cattle must have the cool nights to survive but it did not happen as temperatures hit triple digits over the past week.”

Hemmer then played a clip from Tucker Carlson interviewing a Kansas rancher. “This is not actually unlike blizzards or severe cold or rain events that the American rancher fights every day to supply the Americans with the wholesome beef supply we do,” Steve Stratford told Tucker.

“It is devastating to the region it happens in and — but in the realm of the cattle production in America it’s a small percentage,” he added.

“Tough video,” said Hemmer, continuing the report. “Unfortunately more high temperatures expected in Kansas through the weekend. Hope for the best for them and –”

Thousands of cattle suddenly died last weekend in Kansas. The reason given – high temperatures. pic.twitter.com/Gd0I5k5eRP — James Melville (@JamesMelville) June 15, 2022

Co-anchor Dana Perino jumped in, saying, “Very upsetting and I’m glad Tucker wanted to highlight this issue.”

“What our farmers and ranchers do for our country and the world is amazing and very wise people and super caring people. That’s not only sad that the cattle died but that’s their business. They are right in the middle of all these other problems with inflation and gas prices, diesel prices, fertilizer prices, and feed prices for the cattle and they could use cooler temperatures,” she added.

“Let’s all say a prayer for them and say thank you for all you do,” Perino concluded.

