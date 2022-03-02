‘Should’ve Been A Cowboy’: Madison Cawthorn Ripped After He Quotes ‘Great Philosopher’ Toby Keith

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) quoted country music singer Toby Keith as a “great philosopher” on Wednesday, and he was ripped to shreds online over it.

Cawthorn offered remarks on the House floor in opposition of sending American troops overseas amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

He said, “Mr. Speaker, when the United States military shows up, kings and kingdoms fall to their knees.”

The freshman lawmaker then quoted the 2002 Keith hit song “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.”

“As the great philosopher Toby Keith once said, ‘we put a boot in their ass, it’s the American way.’ Our military pre-eminence is unmatched. Our brand is dominance, but our greatness lies in temperance.”

Cawthorn went on to attack President Joe Biden and the “woke” generals he implied are pushing to involve the U.S. in another European conflict.

Twitter was not kind to Cawthorn for referring to Keith as a “great philosopher,” although it is not clear if the 26-year-old was being facetious.

Heather Gardner, formerly of HuffPost, shared video of Cawthorn’s remarks, and commented, “Take your fake deep voice and go home, Cawthorn. You ‘Should’ve Been A Cowboy.'”

Screen Rant editor Alisha Grauso wrote: “There are a lot of dumb people in the House, but most them of at least have at least some sort of vestigial reptilian cunning. But Cawthorn is legitimately dumb. Like DUMB.”

Other blue check marks similarly ripped Cawthorn:

Despite taking a bruising online, the North Carolina Republican seemed to stand by his comments with a tweet of his own.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

