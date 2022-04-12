‘Show Him Love’: Rapper Drops Cringe Song Celebrating Matt Gaetz as the ‘Chosen One’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) stars in a cringe new rap video in which he is celebrated as former President Donald Trump’s “chosen one.”

The video and song, which is aptly called “Matt Gaetz,” was recorded and filmed by MAGA rappers Forgiato Blow and J360. It dropped Monday on YouTube.

In the song, the rappers hail Gaetz as a rare gem who is not part of Washington’s swamp, along with controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), who deserves respect:

Tell these snowflakes I’m like Matt Gaetz and Madison Cawthorn,

Tell these bums come and take my guns, it’s uncalled for,

Trump did four years in the office he ain’t never start wars,

Ya’ll livin’ in a fantasy like this shit is Star Wars… He’s the chosen one, yeah, dedicated congressman, Matt Gaetz show him love…

Forgiato Blow also accuses both CNN and MSNBC of “lying” in the song, which could be a nod to reports on accusations Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. He has denied those accusations.

Gaetz, who is featured prominently throughout the video, celebrated its release on Twitter:

.@forgiatoblow47 going to the top of the charts w this!https://t.co/v0TIjDeFrc — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 12, 2022

Insider reported Gaetz and Forgiato Blow, whose real name is Kurt Jantz, first met in 2021. The music video was filmed in February during CPAC in Orlando.

Gaetz spokesman Joel Valdez told Insider the congressman is a “big fan” of the song.

“Congressman Gaetz is a big fan of this future #1 hit, though he can’t claim credit for its conception, composition, or lyrics,” Gaetz spokesman Valdez said.

Watch above, via Forgiato Blow and J360.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com