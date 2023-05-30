‘Shut the F*ck Up!’ Joe Rogan Roasts Attempt to Cancel Ford Like Bud Light Over Years-Old Pride Commercial

Comedian Joe Rogan bashed critics trying to turn Ford into the next Bud Light over the car manufacturer’s years-old pride commercial.

The conversation took place on the Friday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience — where Rogan spoke about the Bud Light backlash with fellow comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir.

“[Bud Light will] be saved this month, every single company on Earth is gonna do a gay commercial all of June,” Gillis said referencing Pride month.

“They’ve already done it. Miller Light, Starbucks, Ford,” Normand noted.

Rogan pointed out that Ford did a “gay commercial” for their Raptor truck line. While the “very gay raptor” debuted in 2021, the ad resurfaced following the fallout from Bud Light’s partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The idea for the prideful truck originated from a mean social media comment that called the truck “very gay,” which the company used as a whole ad campaign.

Rogan read a headline from an article talking about the backlash Ford was receiving as a result of the two-year-old ad.

“Barely,” Rogan said. “It’s a good looking truck.”

“No one’s not gonna buy Raptors. Shut the fuck up!” Rogan said.

“Raptor are cool,” Gillis said.

“They’re the shit. I had one of those. They’re awesome,” Rogan added.

