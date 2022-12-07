Ken Sicknick said he couldn’t “speak for” what fallen Officer Brian Sicknick would have thought about former President Donald Trump’s call to “terminate” the constitution because his late brother was a “staunch supporter” of Trump before he died.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Lemon and co-anchor Poppy Harlow interviewed Sicknick’s mother Gladys Sicknick, and his brothers Craig Sicknick and Ken Sicknick.

In the interview, the family explained their decision to snub Republican leaders Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy at a White House ceremony honoring Brian and other January 6 responders with the Congressional Gold Medal.

When Harlow asked what their late brother would have made of Trump’s rant calling to “terminate” the U.S. Constitution, one brother said he’d have been “appalled,” while the other wasn’t so sure:

POPPY HARLOW: You brought up the Constitution. And it was just this weekend that the former president, Donald Trump, called to terminate. DON LEMON: And you mentioned the Constitution as well. POPPY HARLOW: Yeah, terminate the Constitution. I wonder, because Brian can’t be here to say what he went to work for every day, which was to defend it with everything he had. What do you think he would say? KEN SICKNICK: I mean. POPPY HARLOW: About this moment in America. CRAIG SICKNICK: He would have been appalled. It’s, you know, it’s… We have 200 plus year history of, we had bad moments, of course, through history. And we’ve gotten over many of them, now we seem to be going through more. It’s how do you get to a point where we become, you know, the wonder of the world to now having countries looking at us, ignoring what’s going on? You know, every election now is going to be challenged, it looks like. And what’s the reason for it? It’s, okay I can understand if there’s an election that might be close, do a recount, look into things. You know, if there’s any wrongdoing, fix it. But when two years later, after, you know, every every contested election was looked at and they found little to no fraud or abuse of the system whatsoever, yet everything still perpetrates. That’s not our system. That’s not how it’s supposed to work. KEN SICKNICK: Yeah, I honestly, honestly, I don’t know if I can speak for Brian because his opinion was different before he died. You know, he was a staunch supporter. And but, you know, to have, to to incite Americans to attack other Americans. It’s mind-boggling. Mind boggling. GLADYS SICKNICK: Talking to are these these police officers. People don’t realize how bad it was in the Capitol and what these people left in there, what they did to the capital. It’s just, they’re still cleaning it up.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

