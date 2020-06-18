America This Week host Eric Bolling confronted Vice President Mike Pence Thursday about his claim in an op-ed that there would be no “second wave” of the coronavirus, despite Dr. Anthony Fauci suggesting otherwise.

“What do you say to those who say, well, on one hand, you have Fauci saying there is going to be a second wave, and the vice president says, ‘No’? What are you basing it on?” Bolling asked Pence.

Pence declined to call Fauci out. “What the American people need to be confident of is that we’ll be ready for whatever comes if the coronavirus returns next fall or next winter,” he replied, noting that testing capacity will enable 40 to 50 million Americans to be tested monthly by September.

He added that “hygiene, common sense, and social distancing … give us every confidence that if we have outbreaks, we’ll be able to deal with them on a specific basis.”

Pence in a Wednesday op-ed dismissed the idea of an impending second wave of the coronavirus, writing, “The media has tried to scare the American people every step of the way, and these grim predictions of a second wave are no different.”

Fauci said earlier in the year that a second wave of coronavirus was “inevitable,” but has more recently walked back that claim.

Watch above via Sinclair.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]