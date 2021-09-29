Sinema Mockingly Dismisses Question on Democrats Not Knowing Where She Is on Reconciliation: ‘I’m in the Senate’

Senator Kyrsten Sinema is one of two Democratic moderates at the center of this week’s frenzied congressional negotiations.

Sinema has been to the White House already multiple times this week over her opposition to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill Democrats have been pushing for a vote on. Both Sinema and Joe Manchin have made it clear they’re opposed to the legislation in its current form.

Many Democrats have publicly expressed frustrations with Sinema for her position, and reporters tried pressing the Arizona Democrat on Wednesday.

NBC News reporter Frank Thorp asked Sinema what she would say to progressives “frustrated they don’t know where you are.”

Sinema mockingly responded, “I’m in the Senate.”

When asked again about progressives who who don’t know where she is either, Sinema again gave a wry response, saying, “I’m clearly right in front of the elevator.”

Q: What do you say to progressives who are frustrated they don’t know where you are? SINEMA: “I’m in the Senate.” Q: There are progressives in the Senate that are also frustrated they don’t know where your are either. SINEMA: “I’m clearly right in front of the elevator.” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 29, 2021

Key moderate @SenatorSinema continues to dodge reporter questions about her role in negotiations. Asked by @frankthorp “what do you say to progressives frustrated that they don’t know where you are?”

She responded: “I’m in the senate.” pic.twitter.com/6Oz6a07CJE — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) September 29, 2021

One video shows Sinema not taking questions from reporters, but waving to them as the elevator door closed in front of her.

Silence and a wave goodbye from @SenatorSinema when asked how the talks are going with the Biden White House pic.twitter.com/Do7TveyyjQ — Julio-César Chávez (@JulioCesrChavez) September 29, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Sinema and Manchin during Wednesday’s briefing, and whether progressives can trust them. Psaki responded by saying, “They can speak to that.”

CNN’s @kaitlancollins asks WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki if President Biden feels progressives “can trust” Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Psaki says, “They can speak to that. I’ll let them do that.” pic.twitter.com/acT88PTCvG — The Recount (@therecount) September 29, 2021

“Our sense is she does,” Jen Psaki says when asked if the White House believes Sen. Sinema wants a reconciliation package to happen. This year? Yes, Psaki says. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 29, 2021

