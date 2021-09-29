Sinema Mockingly Dismisses Question on Democrats Not Knowing Where She Is on Reconciliation: ‘I’m in the Senate’

By Josh FeldmanSep 29th, 2021, 4:28 pm
 
Senator Kyrsten Sinema

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senator Kyrsten Sinema is one of two Democratic moderates at the center of this week’s frenzied congressional negotiations.

Sinema has been to the White House already multiple times this week over her opposition to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill Democrats have been pushing for a vote on. Both Sinema and Joe Manchin have made it clear they’re opposed to the legislation in its current form.

Many Democrats have publicly expressed frustrations with Sinema for her position, and reporters tried pressing the Arizona Democrat on Wednesday.

NBC News reporter Frank Thorp asked Sinema what she would say to progressives “frustrated they don’t know where you are.”

Sinema mockingly responded, “I’m in the Senate.”

When asked again about progressives who who don’t know where she is either, Sinema again gave a wry response, saying, “I’m clearly right in front of the elevator.”

One video shows Sinema not taking questions from reporters, but waving to them as the elevator door closed in front of her.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Sinema and Manchin during Wednesday’s briefing, and whether progressives can trust them. Psaki responded by saying, “They can speak to that.”

