Singer Halsey Responds to Fans Who Walked Out of Concert After Abortion Speech: ‘Sorry You Lack the Critical Thinking’

Singer Halsey had brash words for concertgoers at her Phoenix, Arizona show when she delivered an impassioned speech about abortion rights.

During the Saturday concert, in between songs that were written about abortion, Halsey took the microphone and spoke directly to the crowd.

“The truth is that my heart breaks looking out into this audience, because I see so many people, so many people who deserve to have incredible lives, who deserve the right to the healthcare that they need. Who deserve the right to choose themselves in a situation where there is a choice,” she said.

“I’m looking at your faces right now. And looking at you. I am remembering your faces. I am remembering what you look like, what you are wearing. And I know that the reality. Is that some of the people I am looking at right now are going to need an abortion one day. Whether it’s a life threaten situation, or it’s not, you deserve it,” the singer added.

“Here in Arizona, you guys got to promise me that you’re gonna do that work so that the person to the left of you and to the right of you has that right for the rest of their lives. If you don’t like it, you can go home right now — I don’t care,” she said bluntly.

“If you don’t like it, I don’t know why you came to a Halsey concert,” she said before leading the crowd in chants of ‘My body, my choice.’

According to one attendee from Saturday’s concert, some fans took Halsey’s advice and left the venue before the concert was over.

“THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE WHO JUST WALKED OUT OF THE HALSEY CONCERT AFTER NIGHTMARE WHEN SHE SPOKE ABOUT ABORTION WAS SICKENING. FIGHT FOR WHAT IS RIGHT,” tweeted one fan, @MariaRawrz.

Halsey responded to that post, buckling down on previous statements, saying, “Downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out.”

Reaction to her abortion speech has been mixed with fans backing her and others citing that concertgoers pay to hear music, not be harassed with political rants.

Halsey had her own response to this as well. “The “people pay to see you sing not hear your views” argument is so dumb. No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose. Sorry you lack the critical thinking to realize that the rhetorical power of music doesn’t always serve your escapism.”

“Honored to have my audience. Proud they cultivate a space where emotion and action meet. Love doing what I do. And expect me to always tell the truth when I get up there. Show must go on.”

