Singer Miranda Lambert Stops Vegas Show To Blast Group Taking Too Many Selfies: ‘It’s Pissing Me Off’

Singer Miranda Lambert blasted a group of fans for taking too many selfies during a recent Vegas show in a video that has since gone viral.

Over the weekend, Lambert was preforming one of her shows for her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood when a group of fans in the front row began getting on her nerves.

The House That Built Me singer was singing the first notes of one her songs when she abruptly motioned to the band to stop playing.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a sec — I’m sorry,” Lambert said.

“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the songs,” she added. “It’s pissing me off a little bit.”

Lambert even motioned to the area in the crowd in which the fans were seated.

“I don’t like it at all,” Lambert said as the crowd cheered.

“We’re here to hear some country music tonight, I’m singing some country damn music,” Lambert said before motioning to the group to sit down.

“Shall we start again?” she asked the crowd before restarting the song.

Lambert received some push back from supporters who were not happy with how the fans were treated. Based on ticket sales from Ticketmaster, seats in the vicinity of where Lambert was pointing cost upwards of $180-$250.

