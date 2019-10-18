SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah framed President Donald Trump’s decision to hold the next G7 Summit at his own resort in comically stark terms in an interview with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) by observing that former President Barack Obama would have been impeached if he’d done something similar.

On Thurday’s edition of SiriusXM radio’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, Rep. Omar denounced Thursday’s announcement that the next G7 Summit will be held at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

“It is quite disturbing to see a President have a complete disregard for the rule of law, for tradition, for our Constitution and just blatantly enrich himself and his family,” Omar said. “And we can’t continue to look the other way-we must do everything we can to hold him accountable.”

“It’s remarkable that Republicans give him a pass on this,” Obeidallah said, adding “If President Obama had a chain of hotels, ‘The Obama Inns,’ and was having events there, they would have impeached him.”

“Party over country is what the Republicans are going to be known for,” Omar said, adding that it is “quite disheartening and it brings me a lot of sadness.”

We see a lot of them so focused on their self-preservation, their protection of this President, their protection of his cabinet members, their protection of his corrupt children,” Omar continued. “We don’t see them working to protect this democracy. We don’t see them working to uphold the rule of law. And we don’t see them pushing for the type of transparency and accountability that they often times talk about and were used to hearing them talk about.”

The concept of “Obama Inns” is a fascinating one, a hotel chain where they presumably leave the energy-efficient light on for you. But Obeidallah’s point is just another in a long series of examples that make up the Trump era’s most illustrative maxim, the “If Obama Did It Theorem.”

