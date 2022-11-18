‘Sit Up and Put Your Clothes On!’ Police Release Bodycam Footage of Tyson CFO’s Arrest from College Aged Woman’s Bed

John Tyson is a fourth-generation member of the Tyson family known for their massive provision of poultry products, under the corporate name Tyson Foods, for which he serves as CFO.

He also loves to party.

Or, at least, it appears that way since bodycam footage was released by Fayetteville authorities responding to a FOIA request by local news outlets, showing Tyson getting arrested from the bed of a college-aged woman. He was festooned in bright orange boxer shorts with some sort of unknown pattern.

The 32-year-old was arrested on Nov. 6 on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication.

Details of the arrest come from Arkansas ABC Affiliate 40/29, who report:

Tyson fell asleep in a college-aged woman’s home. The body camera footage shows from, the moment the officers confronted Tyson sleeping in the bed, to them taking him to jail that night. The videos show officers trying to wake up Tyson out of the stranger’s home. Tyson appears disoriented. Tyson tried to put the covers back on him when officers lifted them off. Eventually, officers handcuffed Tyson, who was in his underwear, put him in the squad car, and took him to jail.

Tyson addressed his arrest during a recent earnings call apologizing for his arrest.

Tyson graduated from Harvard, which suggests he is a smart guy and didn’t become CFO of a major food industry company as a 32 year old purely for nepotism, though the bodycam footage surely suggests nepotastic love of partying!

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.