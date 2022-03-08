Six Teens Charged With Murder in Drive-By Shooting at Iowa High School

Six teenagers in Des Moines, Iowa have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting outside of East High School.

The drive-by shooting on Monday left a 15-year-old boy dead and two young women in critical condition. Police told local media outlets they executed five search warrants in Des Moines after determining there were multiple gunmen and multiple vehicles involved in the shooting.

An assortment of firearms were recovered during the investigation, and the police named the six teenagers they are charging as adults with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Octavio Lopez, 17

Nyang Chamdual, 14

Manuel Buezo, 16

Romero Perdomo, 16

Alex Perdomo, 15

Henry Valladares-Amaya, 17

“While this incident occurred outside of a school, it could have occurred in any one of our neighborhoods. The school is where the suspects found their target,” said Police Sgt. Paul Parizek. “Within one hour of the incident, almost all of the suspects were in custody. Within several hours, all were.”

Parizek also told reporters the 15 year old boy who died from the shooting was the intended target. The boy was not a student of East High School, though the two female victims were.

