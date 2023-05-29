Skip Bayless Says His Wife Won’t Speak To Him After He ‘Threw a Fit’ Over Celtics’ Game 6 Win

Sports commentator Skip Bayless said his wife won’t speak to him after he threw a fit on Saturday night over Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

Bayless shared the story on the Monday edition of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed on Fox Sports with co-host Shannon Sharpe.

On Saturday, Bayless watched in awe as the Boston Celtics managed to tie the series against the Miami Heat, forcing a Game 7 after the Heat had taken a 3-0 series lead.

“I still have not recovered from Saturday night. My wife is still not speaking to me because of Saturday night because I threw a fit,” Bayless said.

“She walked in and said, ‘What do you want to eat?’ And I’m like, ‘What do I want to eat?'” Bayless said, hitting his hand on the anchor desk. “‘Did you just watch?’ I was watching in one room. She was watching in the other. She was like, ‘Yeah, there’s still another game.'”

“No, there’s not. It’s over,” Bayless yelled.

Bayless continued to describe the game, almost running out of breath.

“That game, for me, just might have been the wackiest, nuttiest, craziest game I have ever tried to figure out what happened in. I couldn’t even sleep on Saturday night. I couldn’t figure it out because nothing about the game made sense. The freaking Boston Celtics shot the worst from three they have, all year long. All year long,” he shouted in the studio.

Game 7 is Monday night in Boston. No NBA team has ever won a playoff series after facing a 3-0 deficit.

