Whoops! Sky News Anchor Refers to ‘Jeremy C*nt’ on Live Air

By Michael LucianoJun 6th, 2022, 4:27 pm
 

Sophy Ridge talking about Jeremy Hunt

Sky News presenter Sophy Ridge made a whoopsie on Monday when referring to U.K. Member of Parliament Jeremy Hunt.

Ridge was reporting that voting had ended in parliament’s confidence vote to decide the political fate of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Hunt has urged his fellow Tories to vote Johnson out as leader of the party.

When it came time for Ridge to name “Hunt” in the report, a slightly different word came out:

“Two figures who are significant,” Ridge said. “Jeremy C*nt, because he’s a potential leadership candidate –”

The reactions to Ridge’s c-word  Twitter were mostly forgiving – even if some of the tweets misspelled her name.

The gaffe wasn’t Ridge’s first genitalia-related flub, either.

“Joining us now in our studio now is the leader of Scottish labia–labor, sorry – Kezia Dugdale,” said Ridge.

Despite Hunt’s efforts to oust him, the prime minister withstood the confidence vote.

