Whoops! Sky News Anchor Refers to ‘Jeremy C*nt’ on Live Air

Sky News presenter Sophy Ridge made a whoopsie on Monday when referring to U.K. Member of Parliament Jeremy Hunt.

Ridge was reporting that voting had ended in parliament’s confidence vote to decide the political fate of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Hunt has urged his fellow Tories to vote Johnson out as leader of the party.

When it came time for Ridge to name “Hunt” in the report, a slightly different word came out:

The curse of Jeremy [C]Hunt strikes again pic.twitter.com/894X1wqrQr — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) June 6, 2022

“Two figures who are significant,” Ridge said. “Jeremy C*nt, because he’s a potential leadership candidate –”

The reactions to Ridge’s c-word Twitter were mostly forgiving – even if some of the tweets misspelled her name.

Oh my. Slip of the tongue from Sophy Ridge there. It’s an easy mistake – Therefore, excusable.

Me saying “Boris Cunt” 30 times a day though – Not so much. pic.twitter.com/phZBXEryoj — Greg Scott (@GregScottTV) June 6, 2022

A rather unfortunate pronunciation there of Jeremy Hunt’s name by Sophie Ridge on Sky News — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) June 6, 2022

Sophie Ridge just dropped the C Bomb on Sky News when referring to Jeremy Hunt! — Jacqueline Gold CBE (@Jacqueline_Gold) June 6, 2022

The gaffe wasn’t Ridge’s first genitalia-related flub, either.

Sophie Ridge has previous pic.twitter.com/tN7KhnZoOB — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) June 6, 2022

“Joining us now in our studio now is the leader of Scottish labia–labor, sorry – Kezia Dugdale,” said Ridge.

Despite Hunt’s efforts to oust him, the prime minister withstood the confidence vote.

