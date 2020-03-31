So You’re Saying There’s a Chance: Bernie Sanders Tells Seth Meyers ‘There is a Path’ to Beat Joe Biden

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders told late night host Seth Meyers that “there is a path” to defeat Joe Biden in the Democratic primary, despite Biden’s delegate lead and crushing advantage in national polls.

On Monday night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Senator Sanders talked about the 2020 campaign from Burlington, Vermont, and told Meyers what he’d like to see at his next debate with the former vice president.

“What a good debate is about is giving the candidates the time they need to go after each other,” Sanders said. “Discuss their differences in an amount of time that allows for serious discussion. That has not taken place up to now. The last debate I think gave us a little bit more time. I would loosen up the structure of it a little bit to allow for more interchange.”

Biden has said “We’ve had enough debates,” and no Democratic presidential debate is currently scheduled.

“Do you still see a path to the nomination?” Meyers asked, adding, “Obviously you’re behind the delegates, it looks like a very hard path, and if not, why are you remaining in the race?”

Sanders acknowledged Biden’s 300-delegate lead, but said “There is a path.”

“It is admittedly a narrow path,” Sanders continued. “But I would tell you Seth that there are a lot of people who are supporting me. We have a strong grassroots movement who believe that we have got to stay in in order to continue to fight the fight, to make the world know that we need Medicare for all, that we need to raise the minimum wage to a living wage, that we need paid family and medical leave, one of the crises that we’re dealing with right now that we must address, climate change and education, all the issues that we have been talking about. Campaigns are an important way to maintain that fight and raise public consciousness on those issues.”

But Sanders did say that “if I’m not the nominee, I will do everything I can to see that Joe Biden is elected president” because President Donald Trump “is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country, and we’re seeing just how dangerous he is with all of the misinformation that he is providing during this coronavirus pandemic.”

Watch the clip above via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]