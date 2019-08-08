comScore

‘Something Incredible is Happening’: Impromptu Procession of Vietnam Pilot’s Newly-Located Remains Goes Viral

By Connor MannionAug 8th, 2019, 6:01 pm

A reporter returning home following his coverage of the mass shooting in El Paso shared a touching story of a fallen veteran’s remains returning to the U.S. in a now-viral thread.

Global News Washington bureau chief Jackson Proskow shared the story on Twitter, saying he was in the airport for a layover in Dallas while awaiting his flight to D.C.

Because of the layover, Proskow got to see the return of the remains of Col. Roy Knight Jr., whose plane was shot down over Vietnam in 1967. Knight’s remains, which were only recently recovered, were flown home in a plane flown by his son.

Proskow began the thread by saying “something incredible is happening.”

Proskow later penned an article talking about the event. He wrote, “Dallas became the place where the weight of the world seemed to melt away. The place where the good outweighed the bad for the first time in days.”

“What a privilege it was to witness this moment,” Proskow said.

