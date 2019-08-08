A reporter returning home following his coverage of the mass shooting in El Paso shared a touching story of a fallen veteran’s remains returning to the U.S. in a now-viral thread.

Global News Washington bureau chief Jackson Proskow shared the story on Twitter, saying he was in the airport for a layover in Dallas while awaiting his flight to D.C.

Because of the layover, Proskow got to see the return of the remains of Col. Roy Knight Jr., whose plane was shot down over Vietnam in 1967. Knight’s remains, which were only recently recovered, were flown home in a plane flown by his son.

Proskow began the thread by saying “something incredible is happening.”

I’m at the airport in Dallas, waiting for my flight home to DC from El Paso, and something incredible is happening. — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

Our incoming plane is carrying the remains of an American pilot shot down over Vietnam in 1967. His remains were only recently recovered and identified and brought back to the US. — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

As we wait at the gate, we’re told that Captain Knight is coming home to Dallas. When he left from this very airport to fight in Vietnam his 5 year old son came to the airfield and waved goodbye. It was the last time he would see his father alive. — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

Today the pilot of the plane bringing Capt. Knight back to Dallas is his son. — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

The entire terminal has come to watch this arrival. pic.twitter.com/HW3yAHEXBf — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

Incredible moment to watch. The entire airport fell silent. pic.twitter.com/TGp1X736R7 — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

What a privilege it was to witness this moment. For those asking, they announced it over the intercom. The gate agent was very emotional as he told the story over the PA. They handed out American flags to everyone at the gate. — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

For those who want to know more, I’ve found an obituary for Col. Roy Knight Jr. https://t.co/Xuake1JtUP — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

Proskow later penned an article talking about the event. He wrote, “Dallas became the place where the weight of the world seemed to melt away. The place where the good outweighed the bad for the first time in days.”

“What a privilege it was to witness this moment,” Proskow said.

