Actor Tony Sirico, known for his role as Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri in the smash HBO drama The Sopranos, died at the age of 79 Friday.

Michael Imperioli, who starred alongside Sirico on the show for seven seasons as Christopher Moltisanti, made an announcement on social media Friday night. Imperioli wrote,

It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone i’ve ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.

No details about Sirico’s death have been released.

Imperioli and Sirico starred together in an episode of The Sopranos in 2001 that was hailed by both fans and critics.

In “Pine Barrens,” the two are stranded in the woods in the dead of winter following a botched hit. One scene in particular became a fan favorite.

RIP Tony Sirico. I hope he and James Gandolfini are hunting interior decorators in the next life. pic.twitter.com/C0ttKNdA85 — Jake Elman (@JakeElman97) July 8, 2022

Entertainment Weekly lists the episode among the show’s best.

