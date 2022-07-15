‘Sorry She Feels That Way’: Biden Responds to Khashoggi’s Widow Saying Blood of Next MBS Victim Is On His Hands

President Joe Biden held a press conference in Saudi Arabia on Friday during which he took several questions about journalist and Saudi regime critic Jamal Khashoggi, whose 2018 murder was blamed on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman by U.S. intelligence.

Khashoggi’s fiancée Hatice Cengiz has been extremely vocal about Biden’s visit, and on Friday she tweeted an image of what she said her slain spouse-to-be would have said about Biden’s fist bump.

“The blood of MBS’s next victim is on your hands,” the tweet mock-up reads.

What Jamal Khashoggi would tweet today: pic.twitter.com/Gv4Up7TLgd — Hatice Cengiz / خديجة (@mercan_resifi) July 15, 2022

At the presser, the president was asked about Cengiz’s comments, and he said he is “sorry she feels that way” but that he’s in Saudi Arabia to do very important things.

“I’m sorry she feels that way. I was straightforward back then, I was straightforward today,” said Biden.

“This is a meeting, what I, I didn’t come here to meet the crown prince. I came here to meet the GCC, the nine nations, to deal with the security and the needs of the free world, particularly the United States, and not leave a vacuum here, which was happening as it has in other parts of the world.”

Cengiz said ahead of the visit that meeting with MBS would be a “betrayal” done for oil. Biden is meeting with the Saudi regime on the subject of oil and energy needs.

The Washington Post has published a scathing rebuke of Biden over the fist bump with the man who all intelligence says arranged the murder of Khashoggi.

Watch the clip above, via CNBC.

