Sorry, The Viral Trump Statement on Biden, Covid, Hercules and Lou Ferrigno is Fake

A viral “statement” about President Joe Biden’s positive Covid test that was purportedly written by former President Donald Trump is fake.

The statement invoked low poll numbers, Covid, Disney, Hercules, actors Lou Ferrigno and Kevin Sorbo and vice President Kamala Harris.

The statement went viral on Twitter after it was reported Biden was Covid-19 positive. It reads:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Joe Biden, who many have said is our worst President, has come down with a case of the China virus, despite being vaccinated. I hope Sleepy Joe is able to bounce back quickly, much as I was. Doctors described my fight against the China virus as Herculean, and not meaning the woke Disney Hercules but rather the Kevin Sorbo one. The Lou Ferrigno one as well. Joe, I wish you a speedy recovery, even though you are taking America in the wrong direction. No one wants Kamala!

While whoever authored the statement captured the tone and tenor of Trump’s statements, this one was clearly a fake.

Not only is the statement not on the former President’s website, but it also was never inboxed to people who subscribe to Trump’s statements.

This was confirmed by CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale and Philip Bump of the Washington Post.

This extremely-obviously-fake image is a fake image, not a Trump statement. pic.twitter.com/n26boR0rKw — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 21, 2022

This one, that even highly discerning and judicious observers are taking at face value. pic.twitter.com/xfJ7IfvwhO — Philip Bump (@pbump) July 21, 2022

The fraudulent statement was widely shared on Twitter and even celebrated by Outick founder Clay Travis and Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway.

Trump is known for making brash statements, trashing his political opponents, and for invoking sometimes obscure pop culture references. However, this statement was a bit too over the top, even for Trump.

The former president, who himself had Covid before a vaccine was available, has yet to comment on Biden’s case.

