‘Sound of Leftism Meeting Reality’: Young Turks Ana Kasparian Goes Viral for Flipping Out Over ‘Bullsh*t’ Climate Initiatives

The Young Turks Ana Kasparian flipped out over “bullshit” climate initiatives during a recent members only episode of the show.

A clip from the meltdown began circulating on Twitter via Sean Fitzgerald. Kasparian discussed the desire to help the climate but was frustrated about the burden placed on the middle class to make that happen.

Not only has Ana Kasparian changed her position on women erasing language. But she also has realized that the Green New Deal initiatives are absurd after her Condo board decided to go into significant debt just to pay for charging stations for all the cars. Hilarious pic.twitter.com/y60YfEJjR6 — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) April 12, 2023

Ana turning on the global warming agenda is gonna make em think she is truly right wing now — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) April 12, 2023

“The way that it happens is, I know that in California, at least with the phasing out of gas powered cars, and they’ll probably do the same thing with gas stoves, is they just ban the sale of any new gas powered cars or any new gas stoves,” Kasparian said. “So the technology that you have in your home, the gas stove that you have in your home, if it breaks, not only are you not able to buy a new one, but it gets increasingly more difficult to just repair it. You get what I’m saying?”

“That’s the normal bumps in the road as you transition to things,” co-host Cenk Uygur noted.

“Don’t minimize the financial burdens associated with these things. Okay. Because like I am literally freaking the fuck out about the charging station thing… We’re gonna take out a massive fucking loan to pay for it. We’re not getting any help from the fucking government on that,” Kasparian pushed back, citing a personal issue with her home owners association.

Uygur tried to steer the conversation in a more positive direction, asking if there were any tax credits Kasparian could possibly receive for the purchase.

“I don’t give a fuck about tax credits. No, there’s been no talk of tax credits. I haven’t seen anything about tax credits. I should look into it. Maybe there are tax credits, but I don’t give a fuck about tax credits because you have to shell out cash. Okay. I wanna do something in response to climate change. That is not my issue here. My issue is how, like we’re forced to make all these changes that are a financial burden, a giant inconvenience with like little to no help,” Kasparian ranted.

She noted that instead of tax credits, she would rather get her money back.

“Give me the money,” Kasparian said angrily, staring down the camera lens. “You give me the money. Don’t tell me this bullshit about how I have to buy like some new fucking thing cause the government’s forcing me to do it. And then like after I file my taxes, there’s a certain portion of that purchase that might be tax deductible. Like, fuck off! I’m so sick of it. It’s just like endless pressure, pressure, pressure, pressure.”

Uygur noted that there is too much pressure put on those in the middle class.

“The middle class is the most fucked group of people in this country,” Kasparian said.

“No, I hear you on all that,” Uygur said. “But at some point we gotta go to electric cars. We don’t have a choice — like the planet’s burning, so we gotta go to electric cars. So when California says, ‘Hey, let’s go to electric cars, by 2025,’ — It’s gonna be tough.”

“But Cenk, Let’s not minimize the cost of like actually charging those cars, right?” Kasparian said.

The clip quickly went viral with reactions of support, with some welcoming the liberal Kasparian to the Republican party, and others just dunking on the general idea of someone on the left supposedly finding out the “consequences” of their policies.

This is the sound of leftism meeting reality. https://t.co/8Eo7dDDr6C — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 12, 2023

😏😏😏 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 12, 2023

Neocon stage two: mugged by reality https://t.co/Tl7ReOsmvA — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 12, 2023

This is what happens when you do an interview with Shapiro, love it. — The Musket Philosopher (@Basedeyeballs) April 12, 2023

light bulb ….. on — Frank Filippis (@FrankFilippis) April 12, 2023

It hit the right’s blogs, too.

MUST WATCH: Leftist TYT news host absolutely LOSES IT over California’s expensive climate change agenda https://t.co/Km9uYusGXj pic.twitter.com/SThwjArqb8 — ✟ Right Scoop ✟ (@trscoop) April 12, 2023

Ana Kasparian changes her views about the Green New Deal initiatives after her building board goes into debt trying pay for charging stations for electric cars. “If you have electric vehicles, please don’t charge them right now” pic.twitter.com/etdkm6SiAO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 12, 2023

And there were memes to go around.

Watch above via The Young Turks.

