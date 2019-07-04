Southern California Hit by Largest Earthquake in Decades, Still Dealing with Aftershocks

Southern California was hit by its biggest earthquake in decades this Fourth of July, registering in at a 6.4 in magnitude.

The earthquake was centered around the Ridgecrest and Southern California’s Searles Valley, a remote area about 100 miles north of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times reported the earthquake was felt as far away as Las Vegas, Nevada.

.@LesterHoltNBC is in Santa Monica, California and explains what he felt during the 6.4-magnitude #earthquake: https://t.co/4akIrsey3p pic.twitter.com/VKs2gBkcXJ — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) July 4, 2019

NBC’s Lester Holt called in from the area during an NBC Special Report, detailing his experience with the earthquake and describing how the quake felt.

There were no immediate reports of deaths, but officials in the city of Ridgecrest were responding to dozens of emergency calls according to the Los Angeles Times. Officials also say there has been damage reported to buildings and infrastructure.

California seismologist Lucy Jones said there will likely be multiple aftershocks based on the earthquake.

The #Ridgecrest earthquake is having a robust aftershock sequence. There have been 6 M4+ events and ~30 M3+ in the first 90 minutes. That means there will be plenty more aftershocks today. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) July 4, 2019

The U.S. Geological Survey will dispatch geologists to the area to look for a surface rupture and gather other data.

