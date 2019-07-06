For the second day in a row, southern California was hit by a massive earthquake. The 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit one day after the 6.4 magnitude quake, which was recorded as the biggest earthquake in decades.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt was in Santa Monica and he called into MSNBC last night (video above) to describe what was going on, saying that he and his family evacuated a movie theater.

The earthquake hit during last night’s CBS LA newscast and the anchors went to break to get under the desk as they felt the shaking:

The earthquake also hit during last night’s game at Dodger Stadium:

There were several injuries reported, per CNN, and there were several fires caused by gas leaks.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com