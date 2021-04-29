Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said Thursday the White House was taking reports of “energy attacks” against its personnel “very seriously.”

“We have our agencies are working to get to the bottom of this,” Bedingfield said in an afternoon interview on MSNBC. “We take any threat to the potential safety of somebody working for the United States government seriously. So, we are working to get to the bottom of this. We are communicating directly with staff who may be impacted to let them know that there are resources available to them”

Federal agencies are investigating two “energy attacks” that have taken place on U.S. soil, including one that took place near the White House November. The attacks have previously previously been directed against U.S. diplomat in China, Russia, and Cuba, but the new incidents mark the first time they’ve been used on American soil.

Victims of the attacks have experienced symptoms known to diplomats who served in Cuba as “Havana syndrome.” Those have included loss of hearing, fatigue, headaches, and long-term brain damage.

“We want to make sure they understand that we take this seriously,” Bedingfield added. “We are working to make sure that they have the resources that they need from us, and … we are undertaking these investigations to get to the bottom of what’s happening.”

