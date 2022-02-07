Former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who is challenging Gov. Brian Kemp for the Republican nomination in the Georgia gubernatorial race, released a video on Monday slamming Democrat Stacey Abrams over a now-deleted tweet of a photo of her last week posing unmasked with children wearing masks.

Perdue released a 16-second video on Monday, blaming not only Abrams but also Kemp.

“This is the reality Brian Kemp has allowed,” read the text in the video. “Unmask our kids.”

Kemp is against mask mandates in schools.

Kemp tweeted on Sunday, “Stacey Abrams wants state government mask mandates for Georgians and their children. But it looks like they wouldn’t apply when she’s attending a photo op.”

Stacey Abrams wants state government mask mandates for Georgians and their children. But it looks like they wouldn’t apply when she’s attending a photo op. https://t.co/A7H8U6eXKS — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) February 6, 2022

The Abrams campaign slammed critics of the photo.

“It is shameful that our opponents are using a Black History Month reading event for Georgia children as the impetus for a false political attack, and it is pitiful and predictable that our opponents continue to look for opportunities to distract from their failed records when it comes to protecting public health during the pandemic,” they said in a statement.

Abrams ran for governor in 2018, but lost to Kemp despite her refusal to concede the race.

