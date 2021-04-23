Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams claimed in a Thursday interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid that only the “right” elected officials would prevent men from “murdering women of color.”

“We’ve seen, you know, the Asian American community suffer this horrific attack,” Reid told Abrams. “You know, obviously, we’ve seen ongoing police brutality issues. There are still cases that are open there. These communities are facing these multiple stressors, right? I’m wondering how you think that winds up intersecting as people like you from Fair Fight and others are coming back and saying to get into the political process?”

Abrams replied, “One of the most important ways to engage voters, there’s absolutely the responsibility of registration, but it is connecting the dots. It is making certain as we saw with these horrific murders that if we do not have the right people in power, then they will not stop men from murdering women of color.”

Abrams ran as Georgia’s Democratic nominee for governor in 2018, and was briefly considered a possible running mate for President Joe Biden during his 2020 campaign. However, she did not clarify who the “right people” were in the context of the interview. Her comments came two days after 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was killed by Ohio police as she wielded a knife.

“If we do not have the right people in power, they will not take action to protect our environment,” Abrams added. “If we do not have the right people in power, district attorneys will not charge, and police officers will be left to immunize themselves from accountability for their actions. What we are seeing happening, especially in Georgia, is that people are connecting the dots between, here is why we vote, and here is what we get.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

