Staffer for Democratic Congressman Quits Job After Calling Twitter User ‘Borderline Retarded’ and ‘F*cking Dipsh*t’: Report

A staffer for a Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-IL) resigned from his job after using the Democratic congressman’s official Twitter account to offensively call someone “borderline retarded” and a “fucking dipshit.”

Politico first reported on Monday the unidentified staffer’s departure.

“I just voted to reinstate the assault weapons ban. Now it’s the Senate’s turn to pass it and send it to President Biden’s desk. Weapons of war have no place in our communities or on our streets,” posted Garcia’s account in a now-deleted tweet on Friday.

A Twitter user named “Anarcho3D retweeted the post and added, “Never even heard of this guy and I won’t comply even if his silly law passes.”

In a since-deleted reply on Friday night, the congressman’s account tweeted, “You are borderline retarded, ya fucking dipshit.”

In a since-deleted early morning tweet, Congressman @RepChuyGarcia (D) responds to @Anarcho3D saying that they wouldn’t comply with an assault weapons ban “even if his silly law passes.” “You are borderline re****ed,” the Congressman wrote back. “Ya fucking dipshit.” pic.twitter.com/2GV7j70FF9 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 30, 2022

In a statement on Saturday, Garcia spokesperson Fabiola Rodríguez-Ciampoli said the tweet was sent by a staffer and “unauthorized.”

“Last night a member of Congressman García’s staff posted an unauthorized tweet from the Congressman’s account using profanities and offensive language to individuals living with disabilities,” she said. “The language used was absolutely inappropriate and inconsistent with Congressman Garcia’s history, values, and character. The individual responsible will be held accountable and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”

Statement from Congressman García’s Spokesperson, Fabiola Rodríguez-Ciampoli: pic.twitter.com/SyagCscHA0 — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) July 30, 2022

The staffer is no longer with Garcia’s office, reported Politico, citing a Garcia spokesperson. The staffer “offered to leave of their own volition,” reported the outlet. Politico noted that there’s a job opening for a “Digital Manager/Press Secretary” who has the “ability to write content that accurately conveys the Congressman’s priorities and tone.”

