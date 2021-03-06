Staggering Report Lists 2,000 Pages of Election-Related Tweets From Republicans Who Voted to Overturn Election After Insurrection

A new report from Democratic congressional staffers lists about 2,000 pages of tweets from Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election just hours after Trump supporters carried out a deadly insurrection on the Capitol.

Democratic California Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren tasked her staff with sifting through the social media accounts of the 138 members of the House of Representatives who voted to overturn the 2020 election, and compile all of their related tweets.

In her introduction to the report, Rep. Lofgren ominously wrote that the review could be useful in determining steps that could be taken against some of these members:

Some have asked about the criteria related to expulsion where there are violations of the 14th Amendment provisions related to insurrection. Although scholars can disagree, from reading the Constitution, it appears that a two-thirds vote of the U.S. House of Representatives would be required, if it were determined that a Member(s) violated the 14th Amendment’s prohibition of the support of insurrection. In addition to the 14th Amendment, Congress has broad and express authority under Article I to “punish its Members for disorderly Behaviour.” More research on this question is warranted. Additionally, actions that incited, encouraged, and/or coordinated the attack on the Capitol – which among other things delayed Congress from completing its constitutional responsibilities with respect to the Electoral College – could also violate a number of criminal statutes, although the decision about whether to file such charges is outside the purview of Congress. Any appropriate disciplinary action is a matter not only of the Constitution and law, but also of fact. Many of former President Trump’s false statements were made in very public settings. Had Members made similar public statements in the weeks and months before the January 6th attack? Statements which are readily available in the public arena may be part of any consideration of Congress’ constitutional prerogatives and responsibilities. Accordingly, I asked my staff to take a quick look at public social media posts of Members who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Below is the social media review they shared with me, and I am now sharing it with you.

Lofgren’s report did not include any conclusions or recommendations.

The most prolific tweeter of election-related posts was, by far, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, who racked up hundreds of pages in the report.

You can read the full report here.

