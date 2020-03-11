comScore

‘Stake In My Heart’: CPAC’s Matt Schlapp Criticizes Raheem Kassam For Piecing Together Coronavirus Timeline

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 11th, 2020, 4:37 pm

Former Breitbart editor Raheem Kassam got into a spat with CPAC organizers and chairman Matt Schlapp Wednesday over the attendee who was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The beef all began when Kassam posted a series tweets Sunday night about the mystery attendee.

Believing he was exposed to the virus, Kassam announced on Tuesday that he had checked himself into the hospital to be tested. He said all testing came back negative.

Schlapp fired back early Wednesday at Kassam on Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” accusing the pundit of having a “bone to pick” because he was not selected to speak at the conference.

“I’m sorry that Raheem was not included on our speaker schedule, and I’m sorry he has a bone to pick with us but using a healthcare moment — where people are worried — to use that to try to stick a stake in my heart was a mistake,” the CPAC chairman said.

Kassam responded:

Schlapp did not directly address Kassam on Twitter, though he retweeted a post calling coverage of the presence of coronavirus at CPAC “disgusting.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) thanked Kassam for taking up the role of detective, while also stating it “isn’t CPAC’s fault someone infected attended the event.”

Others defended Kassam:

