State Department Spox Says US Found Out About Extension of Brittney Griner’s Detention From Russian State News

The State Department found out about the extension of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia from Russian state media, said department spokesperson Ned Price on Tuesday.

In response to Griner’s detention being extended by 18 days, Price said:

I’ve seen those reports. I’ve seen the reports emanate from Russia that her detention has been extended. Our position for some time on this has been very clear: Brittney Griner should not be detained. She should not be detained for a single day longer. We have characterized her, we have characterized Paul Whelan, who has also spent far too long in Russian detention, as wrongful detainees. The team here, individuals around the world, are working around the clock to secure and to effect their safe and prompt release of wrongful and also the safe and prompt release of American detainees around the world.

Associated Press reporter Matt Lee asked Price how the State Department was aware of the extension of Griner’s detention, which is due to her allegedly cannabis oil into Russia, where it is illegal.

“But were you aware, was the embassy aware that there was a hearing or this was a possibility today,” he said. “Was there an actual hearing that anyone was able to go to?”

“My understanding is that we became aware through TASS,” replied Price, referring to the Russian state news outlet.

Price sidestepped whether the United States has been able to confirm the detention’s extension with the Russians.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

