A Michigan Democratic state lawmaker gave a fiery response to a Republican colleague of hers who accused her of plotting to “groom and sexualize” schoolchildren.

State Senator Mallory McMorrow (D) drew local media attention recently when she and 2 other colleagues walked out of session while State Senator Lana Theis (R) was giving an invocation on the floor. The invocation made several references to the Republican Party’s opposition to teaching Critical Race Theory in school, plus conservative efforts to limit the teaching of LGBTQ content.

“Dear Lord, across the country we’re seeing in the news that our children are under attack. That there are forces that desire things for them other than what their parents would have them see and hear and know,” Theis said. “Dear Lord, I pray for Your guidance in this chamber to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

Theis didn’t respond when Michigan Advance asked her to comment on the walkout, but she posted their reporting on the incident while accusing her detractors of “progressive indoctrination” and “virtue signaling.”

Our children are in danger from progressive indoctrination, putting the rights of the education bureaucracy ahead of the rights of parents. Unfortunately, Lansing Democrats are more concerned with virtue signaling than protecting our kids. https://t.co/OlGOn58Xtn — Lana Theis (@LanaTheis) April 15, 2022

Theis went even further in a fundraising email where she called McMorrow out by name and claimed she’s “outraged they can’t teach can’t groom and sexualize kindergarteners or that 8-year olds are responsible for slavery.”

Michigan Sen. Lana Theis joins the growing conservative trend of baselessly accusing political opponents of being pedophiles/groomers. #MILeg pic.twitter.com/qT7s8uccTG — Andrew Roth (@RothTheReporter) April 18, 2022

Theis’ insinuations drew an uproar from her colleagues across the aisle, and McMorrow gave a speech to strike back at the accusations.

“I sat on it for a while wondering ‘why me?'” McMorrow said. “And then I realized, because I am the biggest threat to your hollow, hateful scheme. Because you can’t claim that you are targeting marginalized kids in the name of ‘parental rights’ if another parent is standing up to say ‘No.’ So then what? Then you dehumanize and marginalize me.”

McMorrow continued her speech by slamming people who claim to act Christian while looking down on those who act in the service of those who need help.

“I learned that service was far more important than performative nonsense like being seen in the same pew every Sunday, or writing ‘Christian’ in your Twitter bio and using that as a shield to target and marginalize already marginalized people.”

McMorrow went on by blasting the “nonsense” idea that educators are instilling guilt in children by teaching them about America’s history with racism and slavery. She also mocked Theis’ email by quipping “I hope you brought in a few dollars. I hope it made you sleep good last night.”

We cannot let hateful people tell you otherwise, to scapegoat and deflect from the fact they aren’t doing anything to fix the real issues that impact people’s lives. And I know that hate will only win if people like me stand by and let it happen…We will not let hate win.

Watch above, via Erike Geiss.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com