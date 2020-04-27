The U.S. has been under strict restrictions for weeks amid the pandemic, as governors look to halt the spread of the coronavirus in their states. The stay-at-home orders have severely affected companies and individuals, as 4.4 million new unemployment claims were filed in the United States last week, and businesses continue to close.

The strain on the economy has prompted certain states to ease restrictions and open back up, while some stay-at-home orders are set to end on May 15, and others face extensions and delays as the daily counts of cases continue to reach staggering numbers.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that while some areas of his state will ease restrictions in May, others including New York City, the current epicenter of the virus, will face extensions:

NY’s stay-at-home order/NYS on Pause is set to expire May 15. “I will extend them in many parts of the state,” Cuomo says, i.e. NYC and downstate counties. — Marina Fang (@marinafang) April 27, 2020

Cuomo’s guidelines also specify that “large events and attractions” are still restricted:

Cuomo says reopening guidelines must include “no attractive nuisances,” like large events and attractions “where people flood the area because they’re looking for something to do.” — Marina Fang (@marinafang) April 27, 2020

The states that will remain closed until at least May 15 are Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, Vermont, Washington, D.C., and Virginia, which has the longest order and is not set to open until June 10. Other states, such as California, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oregon, and West Virginia, have not set dates for when restrictions will end.

Stay-at-home orders in several states expire at the end of the month, or the beginning of May, including Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Texas.

Other states, preoccupied with keeping the economy afloat, have permitted certain businesses to reopen if they abide by social-distancing regulations, such as keeping people six feet apart from one another.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reopened businesses such as barbershops, gyms, bowling alleys, and tattoo parlors on April 24, receiving backlash from several political figures, including Albany, Georgia Mayor Bo Dorough.

Oklahoma and Alaska also opened some businesses on April 24, while Mississippi, Montana, and Tennesse will begin reopening on April 27.

South Carolina began reopening on April 20 while Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming never had statewide stay-at-home orders but did have certain restrictions in place.

