Stephen A. Smith Argues Jason Aldean’s Lyrics Are Not the ‘Problem’ In Heated Take On America’s Ongoing ‘Race War’

Stephen A. Smith defended the lyrics of country singer Jason Aldean’s song ‘Try That In a Small Town,’ which many have deemed pro-violence — but said his music video paints a concerning picture for the future of America amid the “race war” currently taking place in the country.

On the Monday edition of his self-titled podcast The Stephen A. Smith Show, Smith discussed the song as part of a larger commentary on race in America. He began the conversation by talking about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and how the state legislation passed new standards for teaching African-American history that included how “slaves developed skills” that could be used for their “personal benefit.”

Last Friday, Smith reneged support for DeSantis over the passing of the curriculum, labeling the battles that the Florida governor as “unconscionable.”

He pivoted to Aldean’s song which has been accused of being pro-lynching after the music video was filmed in front of Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, which was the sight of a 1927 lynching. Smith recited all the lyrics to the song.

“You ready for this, y’all? I find nothing racist about those lyrics. Surprised you, didn’t I? Nothing racist about those lyrics,” Smith said. “Only when the video gets attached to it, do you see what he’s trying to say.”

“See, I ain’t no damn hypocrite. I see the lyrics that are spewed in other genres, whether it’s rock and roll hip hop, or whatever the case may be. If we don’t say anything about them, we shouldn’t be saying anything about Jason Aldean’s lyrics,” Smith said.

But the sports commentator quickly outlined what he sees as the real problem with Aldean.

“The problem is — A) the whole Trump supporter thing. Him showing up allegedly to some party in blackface trying to look like Lil Wayne. There’s racial undertones showing Black Lives Matter protest as opposed to protest at other places. I didn’t see the insurrection on January 6th, 2021 in that video. Maybe I missed it, but I didn’t see it,” Smith said.

“What does that have to do with Ron DeSantis? It’s simple. It’s a race war taking place in our country, but believe it or not, it’s not by us. It’s not by Black people,” Smith concluded.

