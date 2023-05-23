Stephen A. Smith Argues Ron DeSantis ‘Has Lost His Damn Mind’ Over His Ban on Diversity Initiative in Colleges

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith says Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has “lost his damn mind” after the NAACP issued a travel advisory for the state calling Florida “hostile to Black Americans.”

The conversation took place on the Tuesday edition of Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith podcast where Smith broke down the issue with DeSantis and the NAACP.

Smith recognized that he wasn’t an “aficionado on this subject,” but said, “I do think it’s perfectly within my right to say when someone looks like a damn fool.”

“And in the case of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at this pace, he might go down as one of the stupidest people I’ve ever seen. And we know he’s not stupid. We know how smart he is,” Smith said, arguing DeSantis’ actions will have you thinking differently.

Smith said over the past few months DeSantis has come “across as a dude that has lost his damn mind.”

“If you’re DeSantis, it’s bad enough you’ve alienated the Latino community, it’s bad enough, you’ve alienated tens of millions of women because I assure you, even though you have an abundance of women against abortion, most would like the right to make the choice for themselves as opposed to having male politicians dictate those choices for them. Now we get to this latest stuff and this is where it hits home for me cause I’m a Black man and we’re talking about the NAACP,” Smith said.

Smith discussed the advisory from the NAACP which read, “Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon.”

The organization also said DeSantis has made “aggressive attempts to erase Black history.”

Smith highlighted DeSantis’ recent move to ban public colleges and universities from funding diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

“Respectfully to the governor, Ron DeSantis, who obviously has offended Latinos, Blacks, women. Have you lost your mind or do you just want to throw away the election? Is that what you’re trying to do?” Smith asked.

Smith’s full remarks on DeSantis can be viewed here.

Watch via Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith.

