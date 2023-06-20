Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Bill Simmons For Calling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘F*cking Grifters’

Stephen A. Smith called out Bill Simmons for his “excessive” comments toward Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but admitted Simmons does have “a point.”

After their $20 million dollar breakup with Spotify, Simmons, a podcast executive at the platform, called the royal couple “fucking grifters.”

On the Monday edition of The Stephen A. Smith Show, Smith said that although he didn’t agree with Simmons approach, he did understand his perspective.

“I respect the hell outta Bill Simmons. Ain’t no shade here. But Bill Simmons was going off. I mean, nobody seemed happier,” Smith said.

Smith admitted that he had to look up the meaning of grifter which is defined as a “con artist.”

“In all seriousness, he’s qualified to say that — I am not, cause I know nothing of them. I know nothing about their deal,” Smith said.

“And then I realized that although I wouldn’t call them any names and I certainly wouldn’t be derogatory or incendiary towards them on a personal level, I thought Bill Simmons was a bit excessive with that. I didn’t think that was necessary. But then again, he works at Spotify, not me. So he knows more than I would ever know about that particular situation, which means it came from a personal place,” Smith said.

Smith pointed out an earlier jab from Simmons about Prince Harry from 2022 where he said, “You live in fucking Montecito and you just sell documentaries and podcasts and nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family and you just complain about them.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, that part is true. It’s got to a point where if Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex ain’t complaining about the royal family, I don’t know if anybody cares what they have to say,” Smith said.

Listen above via The Stephen A. Smith Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com