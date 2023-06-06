Stephen A. Smith Declares Joe Biden Should Not Be Running For Re-Election: ‘We Need a New President in 2024’

Stephen A. Smith has little faith in President Joe Biden running for re-election in light of his spill at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation last week.

The comments came from last Friday’s episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show podcast.

“Somebody’s gotta say it, so I’m gonna say it. We need a new president in 2024. We need a new president,” Smith said.

Smith referenced Biden’s fall but noted his viewpoint on the matter was not influenced by the incident.

“That could happen to anybody. It’s not a big deal. I’ve tripped and busted my behind on several occasions, sometimes running up the stairs. It happens. It’s not the end of the world. It’s not evidence that he’s just not all there. But he is 80, he’ll be 81 by the end of his term, approaching 82,” Smith said.

“I’m not calling for him to be removed from office. I’m not calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. So Kamala Harris could take over the presidency and all of this other stuff. That’s not what I’m saying. I’m not trying to disrespect our president,” Smith clarified.

Smith said that he voted for Biden in the previous election.

“Based on some of the leading candidates on the right side, I’d probably be forced to vote for him again ’cause they scare the living hell outta me with some of the things that they’re preaching about. But I wouldn’t like it,” Smith said.

Smith went on to argue that the presidency carries “far, far, far more extensive” responsibilities than the average job.

“There does come a point in time where there are certain jobs you don’t need. It’s not that you don’t need to be working. It’s not that you don’t need to be living your life. It’s not that you don’t need to be living a very vibrant lifestyle or anything like that. But there are responsibilities that are far, far, far more extensive than, let’s say the typical nine-to-five that somebody in their eighties may not need to be doing. I think the presidency is one of them. I do,” Smith explained.

Smith said the Republicans will use Biden’s flubs as reasoning why he should not be elected.

“What does it say about our country where we are looking at an 80-year-old who will be 82 if he wins the presidency again in 2024? What does it say about our country if that’s what we are, depending on,” Smith said.

Watch above via The Stephen A. Smith Show.

