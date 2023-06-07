Stephen A. Smith Fires Back at ‘Liberal Folks’ Upset With Him for Saying Biden Shouldn’t Run Again: ‘Get The Hell Over It!’

Stephen A. Smith pushed back on “liberal folks” who were angered over his recent comments about President Joe Biden’s age and the need for a new president in 2024.

Smith originally discussed the topic on his podcast last week, asking his audience, “What does it say about our country where we are looking at an 80-year-old who will be 82 if he wins the presidency again in 2024? What does it say about our country if that’s what we are, depending on?”

Smith later reiterated his point during an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity, Tuesday night.

According to the sports commentator, his hot takes on Biden angered many followers and on the Tuesday edition of The Stephen A. Smith Show podcast, he addressed the critics directly.

“I ruffled a lot of feathers over the last few days. It was not my intention. When I was talking about the president of the United States of America and how we need a new president in 2024 that ruffled a few feathers, that perturbed a few people that upset a whole bunch of folks, whole bunch of liberal folks, who obviously don’t like the position that I took,” Smith said.

“What I want to say to y’all from the bottom of my heart — I don’t give a damn,” Smith said boldly. “Get the hell over it. I said what I said, and I meant what I meant.”

He clarified that his stance was not centered on ageism.

“There’s plenty of people who should be working and are working into their eighties that by the way, are brighter than most of us… I’m not buying into some definitive retirement age. I’m not engaging in ageism. I’m talking about the times that we’re living in. I’m talking about the presidency of the United States of America. I’m talking about the energy, the fervor, the vibrancy, the health, the cognitive tendencies and capabilities that you need to have in order to be in that position,” Smith yelled.

Smith suggested that Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama could even run to challenge Biden.

“I’m simply talking about — relatability matters along with health. It’s a big job being the leader of the free world. And it is not a crime for an American citizen who is a voter, who by the way voted for Joe Biden. It’s not a crime nor an insult for me to sit up there and say, ‘I really appreciate you, sir, but it might be time to let somebody else run,'” Smith added.

