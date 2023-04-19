Stephen A. Smith Says He Refuses to Appear on Tucker Carlson’s Show: ‘I Just Don’t Like The Things That He Does’

Sports commentator and podcast host Stephen A. Smith revealed the one Fox News show that he refuses to appear on during a recent episode of his show.

On the Wednesday edition of the Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith podcast, Smith reacted to the settlement between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems that was announced yesterday. The settlement was a shocking end to a long-awaited defamation case against the network, in which the company agreed to fork over $787.5 million dollars.

Smith clarified that he was a frequent guest on many Fox News shows and is a friend of several hosts.

“In the interest of full disclosure, we all know that I’ve been on Fox on several occasions,” Smith explained. “I’ve known Sean Hannity for years. He’s a friend, period. Okay. Ain’t one of my boys I hang out with. Go to dinner and all that stuff like that, guys I grew up with. But from a professional perspective and stuff like that, we get along very well.”

“We’ve known each other for years. We’re friends. Okay, let’s get that out the way. I’ve been on his show. I’ve been on Jesse Watters’ show,” Smith added.

Smith also revealed the one host he would not appear with.

“Okay. I refuse to go on Tucker Carlson’s show. I just don’t like the things that he does. I just don’t like — it’s just certain things and it’s a smugness to it as well. It’s just — ugh. I’m not surprised that his name is all over this,” Smith said referencing the Dominion lawsuit.

