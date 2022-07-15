Stephen A. Smith Taking Break From ESPN After Shoulder Surgery

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith will be taking a leave of absence from the network and his hit show First Take.

Fans started to question Smith’s absence over the last few weeks, both with his show and noticeable silence on Twitter during what many consider to be a pivotal time in the NBA offseason.

Thursday, Smith took to Twitter to clear the air and provide some answers. “Appreciate the love I’ve been receiving from everyone who’s missed me on @FirstTake. I’m out because I’m rehabbing from shoulder surgery,” Smith said.

“Partial tear — rotator cuff AND Bicep, along with frayed Labrum, plus a Bone Spur. Aging sucks, but it is what it is. Back next month.#AllLove,” he concluded.

It’s unclear how Smith sustained the shoulder injury, but the tweet received mixed comments from fans sending love and support while others celebrated his absence from the show.

“Get well buddy!” one fan tweeted.

“No one has missed you,” said another.

Smith has been a permanent anchor on First Take for over ten years and will no doubt still take part in the show if prominent NBA trade moves are confirmed. He is set to return sometime in August.

