Stephen Colbert parodied the Trump administration’s draconian and chaotic immigration policy in a “disorder at the border” segment and likened the “inhumane” conditions that many asylum-seeking immigrant families and children are enduring at border detention facilities to telling them: “Mi squalor es su squalor.”

Colbert kicked off his bit by pointing out that one of President Donald Trump’s key immigration officials abruptly resigned amid widespread outrage over the filthy and unsafe conditions that have plagued CBP detention camps and facilities along the US-Mexico border.

“Huge, huge news,” Colbert noted. “While we’re in the middle of a humanitarian crisis on our border detention facilities, this afternoon, we learned that Customs and Border Protection commissioner, John Sanders, is expected to step down. You know what they say, ‘When the going gets tough, the tough go: ‘Good luck with that. Sucks to be you.’”

“I certainly hope he didn’t lose his job over something as minor as running detention centers that are ‘inhumane,’ ‘Worse than jail,’ in which, ‘young detainees have no access to toothbrushes, toothpaste or soap,'” he added.

The Late Show host then aired a clip of Trump trying to deflect responsibility over the border detention crisis, first by repeatedly disavowing ever having met Sanders and then by noting how many of the asylum seekers at the country’s southern border come from impoverished countries.

Lapsing into his Trump voice, Colbert then added: “Which is why, just to make them feel at home, we thoughtfully provide them squalor: ‘Mi squalor es su squalor.’”

He then mocked Trump’s excuse that a strong US economy was the reason for the massive surge of illegal immigration during his tenure as president, adding that “we can’t let that happen,”

“We can’t let that happen,” Colbert’s Trump repeated. “It’s just like the poem on the Statue of Liberty: ‘You touch my cash, this big bronze bitch will stomp your huddled mass.”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

