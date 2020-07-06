MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow pulled out a stunning excerpt from a new book on the Trump administration’s border policy, noting how Katie Miller, Trump White House advisor Stephen Miller’s wife, recalled a failed attempt to make her more emphatic about the family separation policy when she was a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson .

On her Monday night show, Maddow interviews NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff about his new book, Separated, and previewed that segment with a moment where he interviewed Katie Miller, née Waldman. In the segment Maddow explains how Miller brushed off concerns from family members and DHS colleagues trying to impress upon her the impact of separating families and children for border detention.

“She was a vocal unwavering defender of what we were doing, taking the kids away from their parents,” Maddow explained about Miller’s previous job at DHS. “Here is how [Soboroff] recalls a conversation with her in his new book. Previously unreported but in Jacob’s new book.”

Katie Miller told Jacob, quote, ‘My family and colleagues told me that when I have kids I will think about the separations differently. I don’t think so. DHS sent me to the border to see the separations myself to try to make me more compassionate, but it didn’t work.’ Jacob responds, ‘It didn’t work? I will never forget what I saw. Seriously. Are you a white nationalist?’ He asked, exasperated. ‘No, but I believe if you come to America, you should assimilate, why do we need to have ‘Little Havana?’

That was Katie Miller in the throws of the national uproar over this government prying kids out of their parents arms,” Maddow summarized. “Today, she has a new job. Today, she is the press secretary for the Vice President of the United States. And in charge of all communications on coronavirus for the federal coronavirus task force. As the nation continues to blunder murderously through the worst coronavirus epidemic on Earth, tens of thousands of cases a day. It’s helpful to remember who was at the wheel here, and where was the last business crisis they got their training.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]