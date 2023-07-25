Steve Bannon Blasts House Republicans Over ‘Woke’ National Defense Authorization Act: ‘You People Suck’

Steve Bannon torched House Republicans for “selling out” to get the National Defense Authorization Act passed.

Bannon made the comments during the Tuesday edition of his Rumble podcast Bannon’s War Room. Bannon railed against the Republicans who have dragged their feet on the NDAA bill which has seen numerous controversial amendments added to it, including restrictions on abortion, medical plans for transgender troops, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives when it comes to the military.

Bannon expressed disappointment with the House Republicans:

BANNON: This is why this House, which has been, let me be blunt, except for a handful of patriots like (Matt) Gaetz, (Matt) Rosendale, and you know, Eli Crane and others, have been an unmitigated disaster of selling out, and particularly (Mike) Rogers and the House Armed Services Committee, a total disgrace of what you voted out of committee on the National Defense Authorization Act. You people suck. Pardon my French. Now we’re getting down to it. BANNON: I would love for, I know everybody hates Nancy Pelosi, hate the sound of her name. You hate the sound of her voice, but you know what? Hate her all you want, she’s a stone cold killer. If we could just get some of her testosterone put into (Kevin) McCarthy for the next 72 hours, maybe we have, maybe we salvage something before they go on their six week boondoggle… because it’s so important for members of Congress to actually know what’s going on in, you know, Vienna and Paris and London. It’s so important.

The bill is still being worked on by the Senate, which is currently focused on its Pentagon policy, but time is ticking away as Thursday begins a congressional break.

